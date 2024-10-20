NBA News: Celtics legend reacts to the tough injury update on Clippers star Kawhi Leonard

Just days before the start of the NBA season, it was revealed that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard would once again begin the season sidelined indefinitely due to ongoing knee rehab. Recently, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on the situation.

Leonard’s injury has sparked significant reactions, with some even suggesting he should consider retirement due to his recurring health issues. Prior to his latest knee injury, Leonard had been recovering from a torn ACL and a torn meniscus.

During an episode of Speak on FS1, Pierce offered his reaction to the news about Leonard. “When I heard the news, I wasn’t shocked,” Pierce said. “I mean, we saw him try to come back this summer for the USA. That got cut short, they sent him home. Now, we’ve got to start training camp. It’s almost to the point where, like, I’m really more concerned, and this is out of love for Kawhi.”

Pierce continued, “Because you hate to see one of your brethren, you know, former NBA players, going through this pain, these injuries and stuff. It’s almost to the point where, like, man, it might be time for Kawhi to wrap it up. Like, seriously. He’s dealt with injuries, you know, since 2017. Kawhi has missed over 250 games. That’s a lot. That’s a lot.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts in the third quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Harden gets real about starting season without Leonard

James Harden also weighed in on how the Clippers plan to manage without Leonard as the season kicks off. When asked how the team would handle Leonard’s absence, Harden stressed the importance of fundamentals and strong defense.

“Sticking to the details, the things we’ve been going over in training camp, is very vital and important to getting off to great starts,” Harden said. “We’ve got to rely on our defense, we’ve got some really, really good defenders – individually and as a team. I think that’s going to help us offensively as well.”

Harden remained optimistic about the Clippers’ potential to surprise teams early on. “If we can do those things, which we all can control, we’re going to sneak up on a lot of people,” he added. “Because people are already looking over us. Which is a good thing. We don’t care.”

Clippers’ season opener

The Clippers aim to carry their strong preseason performance into the regular season. They won four of their five games, with their only loss being a close 90-91 matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers will open their NBA season on Wednesday, October 23, against the Phoenix Suns at their new home, Intuit Dome. James Harden will have to lead the team without Leonard due to his injury and Paul George, who left Los Angeles to join the Philadelphia 76ers.