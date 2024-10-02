NBA News: Jaylen Brown issues strong warning about Jayson Tatum, Celtics to the rest of the league

After the 2024 championship, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum go for everything in this NBA Season with the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics will start a new preseason on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. And two stars of the team, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, are ready to defend the title in the NBA.

To accomplish the goal, Brown and Tatum need to demonstrate that their last season’s level was not a matter of luck. After the criticism that surrounded the key Celtics’ players, they’ll be looking to bring the trophy home again.

With the 24-25 season drawer nearer, Brown decided to send a strong message to the other teams in the NBA. The Celtics star talked with Time about what is coming up and his relationship with Tatum: “History is going to remember us both for what we accomplished this past season. And I think we have a lot more in store for people.”

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dylan Buell/Getty Images.

The relationship Brown-Tatum on Celtics

Besides the good mood among Celtics‘ stars, Brown made something clear about their relationship: “We have a championship-level relationship.” And that motivation can be shown this Friday in the game against Nuggets.

Last season, in which Celtics obtained the title, they placed a great mark in NBA: 64-18 was enough to fight for the trophy versus Mavericks and the duo Brown-Tatum had a fantastic performance.

Preseason games for Brown and Tatum with Celtics

vs. Nuggets – October 4 – Preseason Game 1

vs. Nuggets – October 6 – Preseason Game 2

vs. 76ers – October 12 – Preseason Game 3

vs. Raptors – October 13 – Preseason Game 4

vs. Raptors – October 15 – Preseason Game 5