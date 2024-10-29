NBA Rumors: Celtics fans receive important injury update on Kristaps Porzingis

Following the serious injury suffered during the recent NBA Finals, an important injury update has been released regarding Boston Celtics player Kristaps Porzingis.

The Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, have started their title defense strong. Led by an unstoppable Jayson Tatum, the team coached by Joe Mazzulla has secured four consecutive victories in their outings. Kristaps Porzingis, who was injured during the recent Finals, is still unable to play; however, an important injury update regarding his health has been revealed.

After undergoing surgery to repair the unusual ankle injury—a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon—it was known that the Latvian international would miss a significant portion of the start of the season for the reigning champions.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania hinted that the former Dallas Mavericks player could return to the court for the Boston Celtics before the end of the year.

“The Celtics are targeting a December return for Kristaps Porzingis… It could even be earlier but they don’t need to rush him back at all,” the reporter stated.

If Porzingis’ early return is confirmed, the Celtics would regain a key role player and further strengthen their roster at the start of the season.

The dominant start of the Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA champions, and judging by their start to the season, they are seriously aiming to repeat the title for a second consecutive year. Led by Joe Mazzulla, they have emerged victorious in all four of their games so far, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the East.

After a commanding win against the New York Knicks, the team led by Jayson Tatum began their title defense. They later secured decisive victories over the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and finally, the always challenging Milwaukee Bucks.

On the near horizon are the Indiana Pacers, who, led by Tyrese Halliburton, will attempt to become the first team in the tournament to defeat none other than the Boston Celtics.

Brown and his loyalty to Boston

Following a dominant start for the Celtics at TD Garden against the Knicks, one of their key players, Jaylen Brown, spoke with the media and delivered a clear message about what the city of Boston means to him and his commitment to the franchise.

In statements to Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints, Brown was emphatic: “I said I would go to war for this city,” Brown said. “And it’s great to watch that banner get raised.”

Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics controls the ball during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Having the legendary Celtics in the building like Bob Cousy, Kevin Garnett, and all of those guys who have won. It was like passing the torch. I was fighting the emotions back to start the game. It was amazing. This is what we set out on this journey to do since my rookie year when I got drafted,” Brown also added.