The Boston Celtics are making a huge turnaround. Though they’ve had big names in the last years like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart, the franchise hasn’t won a championship since 2008.

In the 2022 season, the Celtics were stopped by the Miami Heat in the playoffs. As a consequence, Marcus Smart was traded to the Grizzlies and Kristaps Porzingis arrived from the Wizards. A total shake-up.

Now, in a massive move toward the future, the Boston Celtics gave Jaylen Brown a five year, $303 million contract. After becoming the highest paid player in NBA history, the star had a lot to say.

Jaylen Brown’s reaction after contract extension with Celtics

When you receive the best contract in NBA history, there has to be a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. Jaylen Brown understood this during his first press conference after signing the deal.

“I really appreciate the investment and the commitment from the Celtics. That commitment will be felt from me here in Boston on and off the floor. They understood where I came from. They understood where we came from and it was all about meeting in a place where it made sense for everybody.”

Of course, considering all the moves made by the Celtics, the star knows this will be championships or total failure. “I don’t shy away from pressure. I know what the demand is. I know what the expectation level is and I know the work that is required. Everything about me is about work. So, I look at it as just another challenge.”

Furthermore, Brown guaranteed a massive effort to help his community in Boston after this massive deal. “With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about the investment in community. The wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about, it’s something we can all improve on.”