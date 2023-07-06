The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks have been two of the most active teams during the start of free agency. Both are favorites to reach the NBA Finals and their recent moves are proof of that.

The Celtics were the first team to shock the league when they traded Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies and got in exchange Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards. In the case of the Mavericks, their key signing was Kyrie Irving’s extension with a three-year, $126 million contract.

However, Boston and Dallas are not done and they’ve shocked, once again, the NBA. A new blockbuster trade involving Grant Williams will make the Western Conference a thrilling show with packed contenders such as the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors or the Phoenix Suns.

Grant Williams is traded to the Dallas Mavericks

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks acquired Grant Williams after a three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs.

After being a restricted free agent, Williams will get a four-year, $53 million contract via sign-and-trade to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In a very crowded Western Conference, this is a big move for the Mavs.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will receive Reggie Bullock and an unprotected first-round pick swap in 2030 from Dallas. As part of the deal, the Celtics will get two future second-round picks and a $6 million trade exception.