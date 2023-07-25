Jaylen Brown's salary at Celtics: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The Boston Celtics saw a lot of potential in Jaylen Brown in the 2016 NBA Draft, when they selected him out of UC Berkeley with the third overall pick. Eventually, the team saw him blossom into the superstar it knew he could become.

At 26, Brown is already a two-time NBA All-Star and has helped the Boston Celtics make the 2022 NBA Finals as well as the Conference Finals last season. Therefore, his presence is seen as crucial for the franchise’s long-term success.

Just like Jayson Tatum, we’re talking about a talent Boston has been developing for a while now, so it doesn’t want anyone else to capitalize on his growth. That’s why the Celtics are giving him a record-breaking deal.

Jaylen Brown’s contract with the Celtics

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jaylen Brown agreed on a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2023-24 season.

How much does Jaylen Brown make a week?

Bobby Marks of ESPN reports the $304m will be split differently each season. In 2023-24, Jaylen Brown’s annual salary would be $52,368,085, which breaks down as follows: $4,364,007 a month; $1,091,001 a week; $155,857 a day; $6,494 an hour; $108 a minute; and $1.8 a second.