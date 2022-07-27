As much as he'd love to team up with Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum knows it's not up to him to make such a decision.

The Boston Celtics shockingly emerged as a realistic destination for Kevin Durant. Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat were also interested in the former MVP, yet the Celtics made the most impressive offer thus far.

Brad Stevens surprised the NBA community by making a trade package centered around Jaylen Brown. And even though it wasn't enough to convince the Brooklyn Nets to trade Durant, it proved that he's available in any further negotiation.

Needless to say, that has prompted mixed takes all over the internet. That's why Jayson Tatum, who teamed up with KD in the Olympics, had to clear the air and affirm that those decisions were above his pay rate.

NBA News: Jayson Tatum Says He Doesn't Get A Say In Any KD Trade

"I don't make anything of it. I just play basketball," Tatum said, per ClutchPoints. "I played with (Durant) in the Olympics, he’s a great player. But that’s not my decision. I love our team, I love the guys that we got.I don't believe everything I see on TV. I seen some sh*t about me that was a lie, so you never really know what is/isn't true."

Brian Scalabrine Advises The Celtics Not To Trade For Durant

Former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine isn't so hyped about the prospect of KD arriving in TD Garden. Per the Red Mamba, Durant isn't getting any younger and even though all players age differently, not many NBA players have thrived in their late 30s:

"My only concern with Kevin Durant is I have no idea how long 7-foot, long, lanky, super highly-skilled is gonna last," Scalabrine said. "I have no reference point. The Lakers traded for Anthony Davis and won a bubble championship, but there's no guarantee that he will go back to being in his prime. Everybody ages differently."

"... I don't know how Kevin Durant ages," Scalabrine added. "If he ages gracefully, the Celtics should do that trade. But if he falls off a cliff somewhere down the road, it'll be tough because you're giving up a young, hungry, hardworking, first-in-the-gym kinda guy for someone like KD, I don't know how much longer he has left."

At the end of the day, the Celtics will have to decide whether they want to win a championship now or remain a contender for years to come. As for Brown, that only shows how cold and ruthless this business can be.