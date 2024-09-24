Trending topics:
NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension

The Boston Celtics locked in a crucial player to help Jayson Tatum chase another championship title.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Washington Wizards
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Washington Wizards

By Gianni Taina

The Boston Celtics are set to defend their NBA championship this season, following their victory over the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s Finals. While the only major roster addition is Lonnie Walker IV on a one-year deal, the front office made sure to secure the future of a key player to support Jayson Tatum in their title defense.

In July, the Celtics and Derrick White agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $125 million. White made it clear he never had plans to leave Boston. “I’ve been saying since I got here that I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

White continued, “I love playing for this organization, with this team, this coaching staff, and for these fans. I was super excited for [the extension] to get done, especially early in the summer, so I didn’t have to answer all the questions about it. I love being here. My family and I are excited to be here for a while.”

Jayson Tatum claims he knew when they would win the title

In an interview with The Boston Globe, Jayson Tatum reflected on when he knew the Celtics were bound for a championship. “People always ask me, ‘When did you guys know you were going to win a championship?’” Tatum said. “When Minnesota beat Denver, I felt like Denver was the only team that matched up best with us. I thought we were going to play Denver in the Finals, and it was going to be a good one.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lifts the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after Boston’s 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lifts the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tatum added, “It’s extremely tough to win a championship. I was super proud of what we were able to accomplish. To come into the next season and just say we’re gonna do it again would be insensitive. A lot has to go right. Our mindset is not ‘let’s win the championship again.’ It’s ‘let’s start over, let’s get better every single day, and let’s not skip any steps.’”

Shaq throws shade at Celtics’ title run

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently joined Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on The OGs podcast, where he didn’t hold back his opinion on the Celtics’ recent championship run under head coach Joe Mazzulla. “We all know Boston had the easiest run ever to that championship,” Shaq declared.

Shaq also discussed his expectations for Joel Embiid, Paul George, and the Philadelphia 76ers this season, adding, “Can they back it up? That’s all. Can you back it up? Okay, you had the easy run, it don’t matter. Can you back it up? What you gonna do, Philly? Paul George? Joel Embiid? What you gonna do, Milwaukee? Orlando, what y’all gonna do? Miami? So in the East, I’m looking forward to that story.”

