Jimmy Butler was born to play for the Miami Heat. But that’s not it, he was born to make them a legit contender again. Many years after the end of the Big Three era, Butler proved to be the guy that could bring back glory days to South Florida.

In just four years with the team, the former Sixers star is about to play in his second NBA Finals. He came close to tasting the ultimate glory in his very first year with the Heat in 2020, but LeBron James and the Lakers got the upper hand.

Butler has been playing with a chip on his shoulder in this year’s playoffs, making good on his promise that they would get the job done in the Conference Finals this time, having losing to Boston in 2022. Ahead of the Nuggets series, Jimmy Buckets admitted he settled in perfectly in Miami, but revealed that Dwyane Wade deserves credit for that.

Jimmy Butler credits Dwyane Wade for his leadership in Miami

“So many of my former teammates have shaped me into this leader. I’m me and my style of leadership works here. But more than anything, I gotta give a shout out to Dwyane Wade because he had always told me about the culture here and how it fits who I am, what I’m about and how I go about things. It really is a match made in heaven, I love it here,” Butler said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Butler looks like a man on a mission this year, having broken all kinds of franchise records along the way. He played a pivotal role in all the stages the Heat had to go through to get here, but he’s not done yet.

Now, Butler and company want to go the distance and finish the job. It won’t be easy, but if there’s something this Heat team has proven us, is that the sky is the limit for them.