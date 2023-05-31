Watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 1

Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will clash on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA Playoffs game in the US.

[Watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 73rd overall game. The Denver Nuggets are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 38 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 34 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on Feb 13, 2023, and it ended in a 112-108 win for the Nuggets away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time for Game 1 of this season’s NBA Finals.

When will Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The 2023 NBA Finals Game 1 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will be played on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets

The first match to be played between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets in the Finals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ABC, NBA League Pass.