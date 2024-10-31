NBA News: Jimmy Butler highlights Miami Heat's biggest problem this season

The Miami Heat lost for the second time in the 2024-25 NBA season, falling to the New York Knicks 116-107 in a lackluster performance. After the game, Jimmy Butler was candid about the team’s primary struggle.

The Miami Heat’s 2024-25 NBA season has started unevenly, with a 2-2 record in their first four games, underwhelming particularly in their home performances at Kaseya Center. Reflecting on the loss to the New York Knicks, Jimmy Butler acknowledged what the team’s biggest problem is right now.

“I don’t think we’ve had a good third quarter yet this season,” Butler noted in the postgame press conference. He took responsibility along with his fellow starters, adding, “What we’re doing right now, I mean, it’s definitely on the starting unit. I don’t know what turned.”

Addressing the Heat’s specific mistakes, Butler explained, “I don’t think we made too many people shots difficult tonight, lazy on the defensive rebounding side of the ball,” He added, “We just didn’t guard anybody. We didn’t make some shots, turn the ball over a little bit.”

Despite the challenges, the 35-year-old small forward remained optimistic: “It’s basketball, easily correctable,” he assured. This point was a focal topic in the locker room, as he revealed, “We talked about that so we got to correct that.”

Miami’s third quarter struggles

Jimmy Butler’s concerns about the third-quarter struggles are well-founded. Across their first four games, the Heat have led in the third quarter only once, with their worst deficits occurring in that period.

In the season opener against the Orlando Magic, they were outscored 18-39 in the third. Against the Detroit Pistons, they narrowly pulled off a win despite being outscored 14-26 in that stretch. The Knicks also took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 35-22. The lone exception came in their victory over the Charlotte Hornets, where they held a narrow 27-24 advantage in the third.

Spoelstra’s perspective

Head coach Erik Spoelstra echoed Butler’s sentiments, adding his own analysis: “Once they got in the middle part of that quarter, they pretty much took over from there. We had some missed shots, makeable shots, but we definitely didn’t defend well enough during those stretches to be able to hold the fort, hold the momentum.” Spoelstra explained. “They just kind of walked it back and then when they took the lead, you know, just the momentum, it shifted at that point.”