NBA News: Heat's Tyler Herro opens up on relationship with Haslem following controversial remarks

A while back, NBA legend Udonis Haslem shared a surprising opinion on the role he envisioned for Tyler Herro within the Miami Heat. Now, the guard has revealed his feelings about Haslem’s comments and shared insight into their relationship.

At 24, Tyler Herro is firmly established as a crucial part of head coach Erik Spoelstra’s plans for the Miami Heat. Entering his sixth NBA season, Herro now plays a leading role, consistently delivering strong performances. However, Udonis Haslem’s remarks about the guard stirred up some controversy.

“Tyler’s role for us, and the best role for him, is to probably be a sixth man,” Haslem stated during an interview with NBA Today in May, a comment that raised eyebrows given his position as Miami’s Vice President of Basketball Development.

Reflecting on that statement in a recent interview with the Miami Herald, Herro shared that he addressed the matter with Haslem. “It was a friendly conversation. I told him my concerns about why I didn’t think he should have said that,” Herro explained, signaling his discomfort with Haslem’s opinion.

Haslem, however, defended his viewpoint. “He explained why he thought he should have said that,” Herro recounted. Despite the disagreement, he clarified that their bond remains strong: “At the end of the day, it’s basketball… Our relationship is bigger than basketball.”

Herro closed the topic on a conciliatory note, saying, “If he thinks I should start, that’s cool. If he thinks I should come off the bench, that’s his opinion. Everyone has their own. It’s cool. It’s really no big deal.”

Haslem’s remarks draw Pat Riley’s attention

While Herro seemed willing to downplay Haslem’s words, the comments drew a strong response from Pat Riley. The Heat president, who coached Haslem during his playing days, expressed disapproval over the public nature of Haslem’s opinion.

“He probably should have kept that to himself,” Riley commented, adding, “What Udonis has to understand is he works for the Heat… We have one voice and that voice is all of our voice. But one guy is going to distribute that information and that’s Erik (Spoelstra).”

Spoelstra’s stance is clear

In the debate over Tyler Herro’s role, opinions may vary, but ultimately, the decision rests with head coach Erik Spoelstra. So far in the 2024-25 season, Spoelstra’s stance is evident: Herro has started all three games for the Heat, logging an average of 31.6 minutes per game and delivering impressive stats with 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

