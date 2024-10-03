Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler key teammate issues strong warning about the Heat

One of the Miami Heat's stars and Jimmy Butler's teammate, has voiced his frustration over decisions that will affect the team during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the New York Knicks during the first half in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York City.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesJimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the New York Knicks during the first half in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York City.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

In just three weeks, the Miami Heat will kick off their 2024-25 NBA campaign against the Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center. However, despite the excitement surrounding the new season, some of Jimmy Butler’s teammates are unhappy with decisions that will affect the team’s visibility throughout the year.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., a promising young talent, expressed his dissatisfaction with the limited number of nationally televised games scheduled for the Heat during the regular season: “That’s what the NBA thinks of us. And that’s OK, because I guarantee you that they’re going to still be talking about us when the season goes on and we play our season”.

The discontent likely stems from a stark contrast compared to last year. The Heat had 16 nationally televised games across ESPN, ABC and TNT in the previous season. This year, however, they will only have seven.

Advertisement

Despite this, Jaquez Jr. remains confident that the team’s performance will force the spotlight on them: “I think the media is still going to find a way to talk about us and what we’re doing and we’re going to definitely make some noise. They’re going to have no choice but to mention our names.

Jaime Jaquez Jr of the Miami Heat.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., #11 of the Miami Heat, playing his first season with the team.

Advertisement

Heat won’t let this affect them

In addition to the 23-year-old small forward, Duncan Robinson also weighed in on the low expectations for the team this season: “I feel like that’s really a place of comfort for us… We’ve been there plenty of times and we kind of know how to move forward from it. And we know what button to push and how to maximize opportunities when we’re in these sort of places.

NBA News: Jimmy Butler makes something clear to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

see also

NBA News: Jimmy Butler makes something clear to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler’s championship-driven focus

As for Butler, the team’s leader remains unphased by external opinions. During media day, he made his mission for the season clear: “I know what the city deserves, what the city wants and that’s a championship. We are fueled enough to go and get that trophy at the end.”

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders
NFL

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season
NBA

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination
NFL

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration
College Football

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo