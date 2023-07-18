Following an unlikely trip to the 2023 NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have to figure out not only how to continue being competitive, but also how to win the championship next time.

The team has certainly enjoyed making deep playoff runs in the last few years, but the feeling of falling short is also a bit frustrating. That’s why the Heat are expected to find a way to upgrade their roster.

But so far, Miami has mostly lost players during the offseason. Key contributors such as Gabe Vincent and Max Strus left in free agency, but the team has also lost depth ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Report: Former Heat center Omer Yurtseven signs for Jazz

According to NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Utah Jazz have signed free agent center Omer Yurtseven on a two-year deal. The Turkish player hit the open market after spending the last two seasons in Miami.

Yurtseven is another case of an undrafted player the Heat added to their roster in recent years. He didn’t have much playing time, but his presence gave the team some depth behind Bam Adebayo.

Either way, the Heat’s priority right now seems to be to find a way to get Lillard out of Portland. The Blazers haven’t made things easy, so the negotiations could drag on for weeks (or months).