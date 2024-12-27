It has been a phenomenal season for Saquon Barkley, who is currently on the verge of breaking the rushing record. However, Eric Dickerson, who holds the record, isn’t entirely thrilled about the possibility.

Recent years have been an absolute rollercoaster for Saquon Barkley. While many expected the Giants to offer him a lucrative contract extension, the NFC East club chose to give it to Daniel Jones, who is no longer with the team.

Earlier this year, the running back was released by New York, allowing him to join any NFL club. Fortunately for him, he found a remarkable landing spot with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he is having an outstanding campaign.

Eric Dickerson warns Saquon Barkley about breaking his rushing record

When Saquon Barkley joined the Eagles, many were shocked. The former Penn State star signed with the Giants’ division rivals, a move that New York certainly didn’t anticipate.

While some viewed this as a betrayal, Saquon accepted the offer because he felt appreciated by the contract the Eagles gave him. Additionally, the running back was looking for success, and Philadelphia is a true Super Bowl contender.

His debut season has been remarkable. Barkley currently has 1,838 rushing yards, 276 receiving yards, and a total of 15 touchdowns. However, it is the rushing yards that have grabbed the most attention.

Entering Week 17, Saquon Barkley is just 268 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. However, Dickerson, the current record holder, is not exactly excited about the possibility of losing his milestone to the Eagles star.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

“I don’t think he’ll break it,” Dickerson told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “But if he breaks it, he breaks it. Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that. But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That’s the way I look at it. If he’s fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it’s a great record to have.”

Will Saquon Barkley break Eric Dickerson’s record?

With two games remaining, 268 yards doesn’t seem like much for Saquon Barkley. He has had six games with over 150 rushing yards, but it seems his chances depend on the results of the Eagles.

Philadelphia faces the Cowboys in Week 17. A victory could likely lead head coach Nick Sirianni to bench the starters in Week 18 against the Giants, making it more difficult for Barkley to reach this milestone.

