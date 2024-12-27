NBA News: Sacramento Kings make controversial move by firing Mike Brown

The Sacramento Kings, following a difficult start to the season with a 13-18 record, made headlines by parting ways with head coach Mike Brown. The decision, announced in the midst of swirling NBA rumors, was first reported by Shams Charania, who outlined the reasons behind the move.

“Just In: The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with head coach Mike Brown,” Shams wrote on X. “Kings fire Mike Brown in the midst of a five-game losing streak, 12 of last 17, and have lost an NBA-high 13 clutch time games this season. Brown won Coach of the Year in 2022-23 when he led the Kings to the postseason, snapping a U.S. sports-record 17-year playoff drought. Mike Brown signed a three-year extension through 2027 with the Kings in June. Let go just over six months later, amid a 13-18, 12th place start to a season with playoff expectations.”

Brown, who was at the helm during some of the Kings’ most promising seasons in recent history, played a critical role in their resurgence. In the 2022-23 campaign, considered the franchise’s best in decades, his leadership helped Sacramento secure the third-best record in the Western Conference at 48-24. That season, the Kings made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, a monumental achievement that revitalized the fan base and earned Brown the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. Despite their success, the Kings were eliminated in seven games during a hard-fought first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Kings have struggled to maintain that momentum. Last season, despite finishing just two games shy of their stellar record the year before, they dropped to ninth place in the standings and failed to advance past the play-in tournament. This inconsistency, coupled with their sluggish start to the current season, likely prompted the front office to make a change.

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox #5 react after DeRozan made a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

With limited trade options available, the Kings appear to have chosen what they believe to be the quickest solution: a new head coach. The decision, though, comes with urgency as Sacramento faces a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Was Mike Brown really the problem?

The decision to part ways with Mike Brown has sparked debate across the NBA landscape. On paper, Sacramento’s struggles this season, including a 13-18 record and a league-leading 13 losses in clutch situations, might justify the move. However, Brown’s past accomplishments raise questions about whether he was truly at fault.

In the 2022-23 season, Brown led the Kings to their most successful campaign in nearly two decades. His game plan transformed the franchise, delivering a dynamic, efficient style of basketball that brought the team back into playoff contention and ended a 17-year postseason drought—the longest in U.S. sports history. The turnaround earned Brown widespread acclaim and the Coach of the Year honor.

Yet, the Kings’ success under Brown proved fleeting. Despite a solid record last season, their slide to ninth place and subsequent elimination in the play-in tournament exposed cracks in the team’s foundation. This season’s erratic performances and inability to close out tight games appear to have eroded the organization’s confidence in Brown.

Still, it’s worth asking whether the blame rests solely on the coach. Sacramento’s struggles extend beyond the bench, with issues such as a limited roster, key injuries, and poor execution in critical moments. Their league-worst record in clutch situations this season highlights broader challenges that a coaching change alone may not resolve.