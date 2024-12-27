Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill drops hint about his next team if Dolphins consider trading him

Tyreek Hill's future in the NFL might be closer to ending than continuing with the Dolphins. The wide receiver recently shared a story on one of his personal social media accounts, hinting at where he could land next.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireTyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins

By Richard Tovar

Tyreek Hill hasn’t had the standout season many expected with the Miami Dolphins. Entering Week 17, he has just 70 receptions for 834 yards, falling short of the expectations that came with his arrival to bolster the team’s offense. Injuries and other factors have contributed to his underwhelming performance.

Recently, Hill shared a story on his personal Snapchat account that included a screenshot of a post from X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that the Los Angeles Chargers are co-favorites to trade for him next season.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Legend Pete Sampras names the greatest tennis player of all time
Tennis

Legend Pete Sampras names the greatest tennis player of all time

NBA News: Jason Tatum makes a very special request to his teammates
NBA

NBA News: Jason Tatum makes a very special request to his teammates

NBA News: Trae Young reveals the key to record-breaking comeback against Bulls
NBA

NBA News: Trae Young reveals the key to record-breaking comeback against Bulls

Dolphins accidentally disclose concerning injury update on Tyreek Hill
NFL

Dolphins accidentally disclose concerning injury update on Tyreek Hill

Better Collective Logo