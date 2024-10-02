Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler sends very clear message to Heat president Pat Riley

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler addressed the failed contract extension negotiations with team president Pat Riley ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

During the Miami Heat’s media day ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Jimmy Butler spoke about his future with the team, following unsuccessful talks with team president Pat Riley regarding a contract extension.

“I guess I gotta go out there and I gotta hoop, Butler said. ”I’ve gotta prove that I’m a major part of winning, and rightfully so. I’ve done it before, this is no different.

Reports indicate that the 35-year-old star entered the preseason aiming to secure a third year on his current deal, which would have raised his salary from $101.2 million to $161.7 million. However, Rileyand the Heatdid not meet Butler’s proposal with a favorable response.

Advertisement

When asked if he had considered leaving the Heat during the offseason, Butler left no room for speculation: “Nah, I’m good. An extension is just a couple of dollars. I’m cool, I’m telling you. I think I’ve made enough. I just want to play basketball.”

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during double overtime at State Farm Arena on April 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Riley expects more from Butler

Although Riley has praised Jimmy, calling him an “incredible player” and someone who “moves the needle the most,” he hasn’t shied away from expressing concerns about Butler’s durability. The team president pointed to Butler’s physical condition as a critical factor in the decision-making process surrounding his contract.

NBA News: Heat\&#039;s Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury

see also

NBA News: Heat"s Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury

“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Riley said a few months ago.

Advertisement

Rather than take offense, Butler seemed to agree with Riley’s perspective, stating, I want to be available like Pat was talking about and I plan on being that. I plan on us winning a bunch of games and making everybody happy.”

Can Jimmy deliver for the Heat?

There’s no doubt about Jimmy Butler’s importance to the Miami Heat, but concerns over his durability are valid. Since joining the team in 2019, Butler has missed 65 regular-season games due to various injuries.

Advertisement

That includes a medial collateral ligament sprain that sidelined him during last season’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Without Butler, the Heat struggled and were eliminated in five games. As the new NBA season approaches, the question remains: Can Jimmy Butler stay healthy and lead the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals?

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Willy Adames breaks silence on heated exchange with former Brewers teammate
MLB

MLB News: Willy Adames breaks silence on heated exchange with former Brewers teammate

Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT roster gives us few surprises and lots of hope
Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT roster gives us few surprises and lots of hope

NFL News: Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett loses key teammate for the rest of the season after injury
NFL

NFL News: Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett loses key teammate for the rest of the season after injury

NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield soundly warns Atlanta Falcons ahead of divisional game
NFL

NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield soundly warns Atlanta Falcons ahead of divisional game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo