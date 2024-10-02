NBA News: Jimmy Butler sends very clear message to Heat president Pat Riley

During the Miami Heat’s media day ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Jimmy Butler spoke about his future with the team, following unsuccessful talks with team president Pat Riley regarding a contract extension.

“I guess I gotta go out there and I gotta hoop,” Butler said. ”I’ve gotta prove that I’m a major part of winning, and rightfully so. I’ve done it before, this is no different.”

Reports indicate that the 35-year-old star entered the preseason aiming to secure a third year on his current deal, which would have raised his salary from $101.2 million to $161.7 million. However, Rileyand the Heatdid not meet Butler’s proposal with a favorable response.

When asked if he had considered leaving the Heat during the offseason, Butler left no room for speculation: “Nah, I’m good. An extension is just a couple of dollars. I’m cool, I’m telling you. I think I’ve made enough. I just want to play basketball.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during double overtime at State Farm Arena on April 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley expects more from Butler

Although Riley has praised Jimmy, calling him an “incredible player” and someone who “moves the needle the most,” he hasn’t shied away from expressing concerns about Butler’s durability. The team president pointed to Butler’s physical condition as a critical factor in the decision-making process surrounding his contract.

“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Riley said a few months ago.

Rather than take offense, Butler seemed to agree with Riley’s perspective, stating, “I want to be available like Pat was talking about and I plan on being that. I plan on us winning a bunch of games and making everybody happy.”

Can Jimmy deliver for the Heat?

There’s no doubt about Jimmy Butler’s importance to the Miami Heat, but concerns over his durability are valid. Since joining the team in 2019, Butler has missed 65 regular-season games due to various injuries.

That includes a medial collateral ligament sprain that sidelined him during last season’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Without Butler, the Heat struggled and were eliminated in five games. As the new NBA season approaches, the question remains: Can Jimmy Butler stay healthy and lead the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals?