NBA News: JJ Redick calls out Lakers’ lack of competitive spirit in loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 127-102 to the Denver Nuggets in a regular-season NBA matchup, and head coach JJ Redick didn’t hold back, criticizing his team’s lack of competitive fire.

After a tough loss to the Orlando Magic in the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers had the opportunity to redeem themselves against the always-challenging Denver Nuggets. However, JJ Redick’s squad fell 127-102, and the head coach pointed to his team’s lack of competitive spirit as a key factor in the defeat.

The Lakers started the game on a strong note, heading into halftime with a six-point lead. But they were completely outplayed in the second half, particularly in a dismal third quarter where they managed just 15 points compared to the Nuggets’ 37.

Redick noted that his team’s main issue lay in their competitiveness during the third quarter. “Schematically, certainly we’ll have to review some stuff,” Redick said after the game. “Clearly, the spirit to compete just wasn’t there… We’ll solve it like we solve other problems, but actually, we’ll do that internally.”

He also made it clear that Denver’s past dominance over the Lakers had no bearing on this game. “I had a pretty clear idea of what happened,” Redick stated. “But whatever it was, it was not because we were haunted by the ghosts of the past or something like that. It was kind of obvious to me what happened there. [It] was just not the right spirit.”

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis echoes Redick’s remarks

Lakers star Anthony Davis echoed Redick’s sentiments, rejecting any suggestion that Denver’s history against Los Angeles influenced the game. “Because of this team? No. I mean, I personally don’t. I’m not sure about anyone else, but I don’t think it does,” Davis said when asked if Denver’s past success was a factor.

“I think we just got to be better on both ends of the floor,” he continued. “We’ve had multiple games this season where we played well in the first half, then didn’t in the second half, but we still found ways to win. Guys still made shots.”

What’s next for the Lakers?

The Lakers will look to turn the page during their upcoming back-to-back road games. They’ll face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, November 26, followed by the San Antonio Spurs the next day. After that, they’ll return to Crypto.com Arena to take on the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, November 29.

