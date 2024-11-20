NBA News: Lakers' JJ Redick makes bold statement about Dalton Knecht, hints at team's real weapon

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht earned recognition from coach JJ Redick, who hinted at a key advantage for the team in the NBA.

Dalton Knecht, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ rookie, has been turning heads in the NBA with his recent performances, showcasing impressive offensive talent and a winning mentality. His standout game against the Utah Jazz, where he scored 37 points, including an incredible 21 consecutive points in the third quarter, left fans and teammates in awe, including head coach JJ Redick.

With Rui Hachimura sidelined due to injury, Knecht has capitalized on the extra playing time, proving his value to the team. His ability to score from all areas of the court and create opportunities for his teammates has made him a key contributor for the Lakers.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has acknowledged Knecht’s growing importance to the team, highlighting his fearless play and game-changing ability.

“He’s fearless. In terms of what that does for the energy of the group, the energy of the arena, I think not just tonight, but whether it was the Memphis game or the start of the fourth when we beat Sacramento here, his shot-making gets us going. It’s a real weapon for our group,” Redick said, via the official NBA account on X.

Opportunities ahead for Knecht

As the season progresses, Knecht is expected to continue making an impact for the Lakers. His confidence, determination, and scoring prowess make him an exciting player to watch in the NBA.

What’s next for the Lakers?

With Knecht’s stellar performances complementing LeBron James, the Lakers look formidable this season. Their next NBA challenge comes on Thursday against the Orlando Magic, where they’ll aim to maintain their winning momentum.