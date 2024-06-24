The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to chase the same target with a Golden State Warriors star potentially hitting the free agency.

The NBA rumor mill is in full swing now that the 2023-24 season is officially over. And rumor has it that both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in the same Golden State Warriors player.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both LA franchises are expected to pursue veteran guard Chris Paul in the event the Dubs decide to let him leave this offseason:

“I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes it to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers. Paul’s desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I’m told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul’s well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James.”

Warriors expected to find new home for Chris Paul

The Warriors have until Friday, June 28, to decide whether to exercise Paul’s $30 million team option for the 2024-25 season. But it looks like the team is leaning towards parting with the 39-year-old.

Chris Paul during a game with the Warriors.

“The Warriors, league sources say, have continued to explore their trade options with Paul’s trade-friendly contract in conjunction with Wednesday’s draft as well as the prospect of pushing the Friday deadline into July if Paul is amenable to that amendment,” Stein wrote.

Clippers have an alternative to Chris Paul

The Lakers may have slight advantage in a potential competition to get Paul’s signature, as the Clippers are also understood to have Kyle Lowry on their shortlist. However, Stein claims the Sixers guard is likely to stay in Philadelphia:

“I’ve been hearing for weeks now that the Clippers — even though Russell Westbrook possesses a $4 million player option for next season — have interest in both Paul and Kyle Lowry to supply backcourt depth. Lowry, though, is a Philadelphia native who is widely expected to re-sign with the 76ers.”

Paul did quite well in his first season in Golden State, averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds primarily coming off the bench in 58 games. Even at 39, he would still be an interesting option in the open market.