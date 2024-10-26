NBA News: JJ Redick shares his thoughts on Austin Reaves' performance after Lakers' win vs. Suns

Austin Reaves has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2024-2025 NBA season, and his recent performance against the Phoenix Suns has impressed his coach, JJ Redick.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick praised Austin Reaves‘ play, highlighting his ability to generate offense and his impact on the team in the recent 123-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA season.

Reaves was instrumental in the Lakers’ comeback, scoring 26 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, dishing out 8 assists, stealing 3 balls, and blocking 1 shot. His effectiveness in field goal and three-point shooting was key to the team’s victory.

After the game, JJ Redick emphasized Reaves’ importance in the team’s offensive scheme: “Some of that offense was very intentional in the second quarter, and that’s what got him going a little bit. We felt like there was a specific thing that we could do, that we could get good offense out of our action. He manipulated that really well, got us back in the game. The flow in the offense got back.“

Redick also praised Reaves’ versatility and talent: “He’s a guy who has thrust and a pace to his offensive game in half court. We need that. He was just fantastic in the second half. I knew he was a great player before I took this job. I’ve been around him since July, and every day he just keeps getting better and showing more. I didn’t realize he was this good. I knew he was good, but I didn’t realize he was this good.“

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he watches play during a 110-103 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Austin Reaves’ role in the Lakers’ NBA success

Austin Reaves has also emphasized the importance of starting the season strong. The Lakers, in recent years, have struggled to maintain a good rhythm from the start. Reaves believes that a good start can help the team stay at the top of the standings throughout the season.

“Yeah, I feel like the last couple of years we’ve been playing catch-up,” Reaves said after a recent practice. “We haven’t had strong first parts of the year. I think that’s a big component of having a good year — getting out on a good note and continuing that”.

“Coming out on a high note. We have three games at home. Try to go win all of them. And then I think we’re on an every-other-day road trip, the first one of the year. I think it’s tough to play catch-up in the NBA because it’s so fatiguing, not just on your body but mentally. So I think an early good start would be good for us”. Reaves added.