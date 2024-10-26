Trending topics:
Lakers star LeBron James sets ambitious goal for 2024-25 NBA Season

At 39 years old, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sets an ambitious goal for the 2024-25 NBA season.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 110-103 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made a strong statement about his availability for the 2024-25 NBA season. After the Lakers’ victory over the Phoenix Suns, the veteran player assured that he has a great challenge planned.

James plans to play in all regular-season games, unless he suffers an injury. This news has generated surprise and excitement among Lakers fans, as at 39 years old, James’ physical endurance has been questioned in recent NBA seasons.

Playing every game in the regular season is an ambitious goal for any player, but even more so for someone with LeBron’s career and age. In fact, the only time LeBron James managed to play all 82 games was in the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“LeBron James said he will play tomorrow vs. Sacramento and plans on playing all 82 games this season barring injury,” Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic has reported.

LeBron James’ NBA time challenge

Since joining the Lakers, James has averaged 58.2 games per year, including pandemic-shortened seasons. Injuries have been a major factor limiting his participation in recent years.

James’ determination is admirable and demonstrates his commitment to the team and to winning another championship. However, the main question is whether his body will be able to withstand the demands of a full season.

Will LeBron James be able to play 82 games in the NBA season?

It cannot be assured that he will play 82 games; however, James’ time and performance throughout the season will be essential to see if he manages to meet his goal. Lakers fans hope that the ‘King’ stays healthy and becomes the key to the team’s success in the NBA.

Alexander Rosquez

