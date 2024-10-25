NBA News: Lakers' Redick delivers message to LeBron, Davis about their play time for this season

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ strong season-opening win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach JJ Redick discussed the workload management plan for LeBron James and Anthony Davis heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their NBA season on a positive note, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 in their season opener. As the Lakers set their sights on a playoff run, managing the workload of key players will be essential. Head coach JJ Redick shared his approach regarding playing time for stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season.

While LeBron and AD remain crucial to the Lakers‘ success, both are past their physical prime at ages 39 and 33, respectively. Reducing their workload will be a priority, especially in back-to-back games. When asked about his plan, Redick explained that decisions regarding rest days won’t be made in advance.

“JJ Redick essentially said that there won’t be premeditated decisions to sit LeBron and AD out of back-to-backs. They will see how they feel the morning of those games and then decide from there,” posted Lakers Nation‘s Daniel Starkand on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Lakers will face their first back-to-back set this weekend, with games against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. This will be a great test for Redick’s plans for late this season.

Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts as he grabs a rebound between Gabe Vincent #7, LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 110-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron and Davis’ challenging 2023-24 season

LeBron and Davis are coming off a demanding 2023-24 season, in which they played 75 and 80 games combined between the regular season and playoffs. They also took part in 11 games with Team USA during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the preseason, Redick opted to rest them in several games or limit them to the first half. Against the Timberwolves, however, both stars started. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, LeBron even requested a substitution at one point due to the game’s intense pace. With Redick’s new tactical approach and the heavy workload from last season, preserving LeBron and AD’s health will be key.

Several players ruled out for Suns game

If Redick was considering resting LeBron or AD soon, it may have to wait until after Friday’s game against the Suns, as several players in the Lakers’ rotation are currently unavailable.

According to Buha on X, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt remain out as they recover from surgery. Christian Koloko awaits NBA authorization, while Quincy Olivari and Armel Traore will be with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Jalen Hood-Schifino is also listed as doubtful due to an illness.

