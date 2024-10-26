Lakers legend Magic Johnson delivers strong warning to NBA teams about Mavericks' playoff potential

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has issued a warning to the rest of the NBA about the Dallas Mavericks' potential this season.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, following the Dallas Mavericks‘ 120-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, praised the addition of Klay Thompson to the team and sent a clear warning to the rest of the NBA.

Johnson believes the Mavericks are a team built for playoff success. The experience and talent of their key players equip them to face the challenges of the postseason. With Thompson, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have a trio of stars who can take them far in the playoffs.

“Klay Thompson looked great in his Dallas Mavericks debut, scoring 22 easy points,” Johnson wrote. “The Mavs were missing a third scorer last year—now they have one in Klay Thompson.”

While the Mavericks finished last season as the fifth seed in the West, their playoff performance demonstrated their ability to compete with the league’s top teams.

Magic Johnson continued to warn the rest of the NBA: “Every team in the West should be worried about Dallas this season because the Mavs are built for the playoffs,” Johnson added.

The Mavs’ challenge for the upcoming NBA Season

Although the Mavericks have the potential to be a dominant team, they also face challenges. Charles Barkley, another renowned NBA analyst, has expressed skepticism about the team’s chances.

“I think they’re a middle-of-the-road team in the Western Conference,” Barkley said. “I think they got lucky last year because of matchups. Everything worked out perfectly.”

“But this year, I think Phoenix is better, New Orleans is gonna be better, the Lakers are going to be solid, Memphis is going to be good. I think Dallas is at the bottom of the West, around the sixth, seventh, or eighth seed. They’re going to be somewhere around there this year,” he added.

What factors could determine the Mavs’ success?

Ultimately, it will be the performance of Doncic and the rest of the players that determines the Mavericks’ success. If they manage to stay healthy and play at their highest level, they could become a real threat to any team in the NBA.

