Former Washington Wizards star John Wall came clean about his struggles with injuries, even revealing he almost got his foot amputated due to an infection.

NBA players are just like the rest of us. They may be millionaires and widely known all over the world, but they all have dreams, hopes, and fears just like us. And John Wall is no exception to that rule.

Wall has faced serious backlash and criticism over the past couple of years. He signed one of the most lucrative contracts in NBA history, yet was barely able to play due to multiple major injuries.

So, now that he's ready to prove he's still a star and thrive with the Los Angeles Clippers, the former first-overall pick opened his heart and talked about all the struggles he had to go through since he got hurt.

NBA News: John Wall Reveals He Almost Lost His Foot

(Via The Players Tribune)

"Listen, I know exactly who I am. I’m a dog. I been knocked down and got up off the canvas 100 times. From a skinny little kid growing up in Section 8 in Raleigh to the No. 1 pick — all the ups and downs and the sh*t I’ve seen? I know exactly who I am, and what I represent, and how many people need to hear this. So I’m not afraid to tell you that I've been in a place that was so dark that suicide felt like the only option.

I mean, we’re not supposed to even say the word right?? It’s almost like a taboo, especially in the community I come from. Well, I’ll speak on it.

For me, it all happened really fast. In the span of three years, I went from being on top of the world to losing damn near everything I ever cared about. In 2017, I’m jumping up on the announcer’s table in D.C. after forcing Game 7 against Boston, and I’m the king of the city. I’m getting a max extension, thinking I’m a Wizard for life. A year later, I tore my Achilles and lost the only sanctuary I’ve ever known — the game of basketball. I ended up with such a bad infection from the surgeries that I nearly had to have my foot amputated. A year later, I lost my best friend in the whole world, my mom, to breast cancer."

Fortunately, Wall was able to salvage his foot and his career, and this is another example of why we should never jump to conclusions before judging someone. Everybody's going through something, and making millions doesn't prevent you from that.