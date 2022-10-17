Jordan Poole talked about his expectations after signing an extension, and also addressed his relationship with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors didn't want to waste another second before getting a deal done with Jordan Poole. They signed him to a massive, 4-year, $140 million extension before the deadline to shut down all speculation.

Poole broke out as a scorer last season and played a pivotal role in their championship run. Some believe he's poised to take yet another leap forward next season and become the future of the Dubs Dynasty.

However, his relationship — or lack thereof — with Draymond Green could also take a big toll on what the Warriors are trying to accomplish. So, naturally, he had to address that subject before it got even more out of hand.

NBA News: Jordan Poole Breaks The Silence On His Relationship With Draymond Green

"He apologized and we plan on handling ourselves that way," the 23-year-old star said. "That's really all I have to say regarding the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

Poole Says He Can Be A Superstar In The League

Poole's new deal features multiple incentives, including a one-million bonus for winning MVP. When asked about fulfilling those expectations, Poole didn't hesitate to show his confidence in his abilities and work ethic:

"I did it," Poole said on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast. "I did what I needed to do for the small-town kids' dreams. I said with [being in COVID-19 protocol], 'Let's re-evaluate, what can we actually do?' There's never been anything I've seen that has felt too challenging to where it's like there's no way I'll be able to do that.

"All-Star? Yeah, why not? Championship? Why not? I'm seeing some of the best players in the world every single day in our facility. If they're doing it, I can just follow their path, it works for them," the Michigan product added. "I try and apply it to what I can do and I'll give myself the best chance. In terms of if there is anything that I want to do, yeah All-Star, win a championship, shoot [90 percent] from the line. Stuff like that."

Poole's growth in the league has been nearly unprecedented. He went from being one of the worst players in the game by most metrics to a blossoming star. So, going forward, I wouldn't want to put my money against him.