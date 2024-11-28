NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant makes honest admission on his performance after losing to Nets

The Phoenix Suns are undeniably a different team without Kevin Durant in their starting five. However, in their most recent NBA regular-season matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Durant’s performance fell short defensively, and he was candid in acknowledging his own struggles. Despite putting up 30 points, Durant admitted that his individual numbers didn’t tell the full story of the Suns’ loss.

Although Durant contributed significantly offensively, Devin Booker also had a standout performance, scoring 31 points. Yet, it wasn’t enough to secure the win. Durant addressed the media after the game, reflecting on the numbers and how they played a role in the Suns’ defeat.

Durant’s return to Brooklyn saw him face a familiar opponent in the Nets, who capitalized on defensive lapses. Players like Tyrese Martin took advantage of the opportunities, finishing with 30 points. Durant acknowledged the Suns’ defensive missteps, particularly in the first quarter:

“I think we left him open too many times early on. Maybe because we’ve never seen a player like him before, but everyone who steps on this court and puts on the jersey deserves a little more respect,” Durant said.

Despite his individual performance, Durant recognized the Nets’ control over the game, particularly in the second half. He noted: “It was one of those games where they kind of controlled things from the start. We made mistakes, and they took advantage of them. They knocked down shots all night, and I have to give them credit. They pressured us the entire game, forcing turnovers—I had 7 of them. That’s on me. I can’t have 7 turnovers if we want to win.”

Durant’s analysis of the Nets’ performance

Durant was aware throughout the game that the Suns were struggling to close out the win. Several key mistakes allowed the Nets to seize momentum and eventually pull ahead. Reflecting on Brooklyn’s performance, Durant said: “Defensively, they really got into the paint. They ran some solid actions for their shooters, and they made the most of their three-point opportunities, they’re one of the best in the league at it.”

He added: “Once we started to adjust, I felt like we switched it up a little too late in the game. We had a couple of good defensive possessions, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference.“

Budenholzer’s take on the Suns’ performance against the Nets

Instead of making excuses, head coach Mike Budenholzer focused on how the Brooklyn Nets played against the Phoenix Suns. The Nets created more offensively and forced the Suns into mistakes they hadn’t made in previous NBA regular-season games.

“We weren’t at our best, but credit goes to Brooklyn and their players. They played well. We need to be better—I’d like us to be better. But it’s not all on us,” Budenholzer said. The Suns’ next challenge comes after the Thanksgiving break, when they face the Golden State Warriors in their next regular-season matchup.