NBA News: Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts with emotional message after former teammate's return

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum shows his support for a former teammate returning to NBA action.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Alexander Rosquez

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum has expressed his unwavering support for his former teammate, who is making a highly anticipated return to the court after enduring a significant injury that kept him sidelined for an extended period.

Robert Williams III, now with the Portland Trail Blazers, suffered a serious patellar dislocation during the 2023-24 season, which caused him to miss the entire NBA campaign and left a notable void in his team’s defense.

Tatum shared a message of support on social media, wishing Williams a speedy recovery and success in his return. “Excited to see my brotha back out there,” Tatum wrote.

Robert Williams III has spoken about his recovery process and his excitement to return to play. “I’m in a great space right now. It’s been a long seven months. A long fight back. I’m ready to get back on the court, man. You see me smiling. There was a point when I couldn’t walk.”

Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait during Blazers Media Day at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on September 30, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait during Blazers Media Day at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on September 30, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Celtics’ controversial Robert Williams III trade

In October 2023, the Boston Celtics traded Robert Williams III to the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday. Despite some criticism, the Celtics consider this trade a good decision. Holiday can fill a similar role to Marcus Smart, both on defense and offense.

Celtics\&#039; Jayson Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown\&#039;s NBA Finals MVP Award

Celtics" Jayson Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown"s NBA Finals MVP Award

Additionally, his ability to create scoring opportunities for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be beneficial for the Celtics. The Celtics’ decision to trade Williams was controversial, but now, with Williams’ return to the court, it will be easier to assess whether it was the right choice.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

