NBA News: Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts with emotional message after former teammate's return

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum has expressed his unwavering support for his former teammate, who is making a highly anticipated return to the court after enduring a significant injury that kept him sidelined for an extended period.

Robert Williams III, now with the Portland Trail Blazers, suffered a serious patellar dislocation during the 2023-24 season, which caused him to miss the entire NBA campaign and left a notable void in his team’s defense.

Tatum shared a message of support on social media, wishing Williams a speedy recovery and success in his return. “Excited to see my brotha back out there,” Tatum wrote.

Robert Williams III has spoken about his recovery process and his excitement to return to play. “I’m in a great space right now. It’s been a long seven months. A long fight back. I’m ready to get back on the court, man. You see me smiling. There was a point when I couldn’t walk.”

Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait during Blazers Media Day at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on September 30, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Celtics’ controversial Robert Williams III trade

In October 2023, the Boston Celtics traded Robert Williams III to the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday. Despite some criticism, the Celtics consider this trade a good decision. Holiday can fill a similar role to Marcus Smart, both on defense and offense.

Additionally, his ability to create scoring opportunities for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be beneficial for the Celtics. The Celtics’ decision to trade Williams was controversial, but now, with Williams’ return to the court, it will be easier to assess whether it was the right choice.