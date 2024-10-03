NBA News: Anthony Davis makes interesting revelation on LeBron James' competition with Bronny in practice

The father-son dynamic between LeBron James and Bronny is elevating the Los Angeles Lakers' workouts to another level, and teammate Anthony Davis has shared a revealing anecdote about it.

The arrival of Bronny James to the Los Angeles Lakers has generated excitement and high expectations. As the son of the legendary LeBron James, Bronny has garnered significant attention and become a topic of discussion in NBA circles.

However, early impressions of Bronny during training camp have been positive. His talent and dedication have impressed both his teammates and the Lakers’ coaching staff.

LeBron James, visibly motivated by his son’s presence, has intensified his workouts, displaying great energy and competitiveness. The friendly rivalry between father and son has created a positive and competitive atmosphere within the team, and Anthony Davis shared a particular anecdote highlighting the dynamic between LeBron and Bronny.

“It’s fantastic to be able to be here and witness it in practice. Bronny hit a 3 over him today. Everybody was talking smack in Bronny’s favor. Then Bron came down and just bullied somebody. Just took it out on [the defender] — I forgot who it was — and got a layup. Bronny came down and hit another 3, I think over Austin [Reaves]. And Bron wanted the ball,” Davis recounted.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 are interviewed by former Los Angeles Lakers great James Worthy as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The impact of Bronny James on the Lakers

Although Bronny does not yet have a defined role in the Lakers’ rotation, his presence on the team can have a significant impact. His energy, work ethic, and talent can inspire his teammates and elevate the team’s performance. In addition, Bronny’s contributions on defense and as a playmaker, along with his ability to intercept passes and knock down three-pointers, can be valuable assets to the Lakers.

Bronny James and the future of the Lakers’ season

Bronny’s presence on the Lakers has added a new dimension to the team’s season. His presence can motivate his father, LeBron James, and other players, fostering a positive and competitive atmosphere in the locker room.

