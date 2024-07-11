Klay Thompson, new player of the Dallas Mavericks, has decided to change his usual number: 11. This choice is not accidental.

Klay Thompson officially joins the Dallas Mavericks, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career as an NBA player. Despite leaving behind the Golden State Warriors, where their number 11 will be retired one day, Thompson is excited about this new stage and the opportunity to play for another team for the first time in his professional career.

One of the most visible changes for Thompson will be the number he will wear on his back. For 13 years, he wore No. 11, but in Dallas that number is already occupied by Kyrie Irving. Instead, Thompson will opt for number 31, a choice that is not accidental.

Thompson’s number change is not only a way to pay tribute to an idol, but also a way to recognize the impact that player has had on the game as an exceptional marksman.

Klay Thompson honors a legend

Thompson has chosen the number 31 to honor Reggie Miller, a legendary shooter who inspired him since his teenage years. Miller, who played for the Indiana Pacers, also wore No. 31 and Thompson admired his ability to make winners and his competitive mindset.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to making a basket in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on April 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images.

Thompson has stated that he modeled his game around Miller, focusing on space on the court and the importance of not being afraid to take big shots. He’s even set out to surpass Miller in 3-pointers made during his career.

Thompson currently sits sixth all-time with 2,481 three-pointers, while Miller ranks fifth with 2,560. To surpass Miller, Thompson needs only 80 3-pointers this season, a goal that seems achievable unless he suffers an injury.