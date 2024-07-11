Klay Thompson officially joins the Dallas Mavericks, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career as an NBA player. Despite leaving behind the Golden State Warriors, where their number 11 will be retired one day, Thompson is excited about this new stage and the opportunity to play for another team for the first time in his professional career.
One of the most visible changes for Thompson will be the number he will wear on his back. For 13 years, he wore No. 11, but in Dallas that number is already occupied by Kyrie Irving. Instead, Thompson will opt for number 31, a choice that is not accidental.
Thompson’s number change is not only a way to pay tribute to an idol, but also a way to recognize the impact that player has had on the game as an exceptional marksman.
Klay Thompson honors a legend
Thompson has chosen the number 31 to honor Reggie Miller, a legendary shooter who inspired him since his teenage years. Miller, who played for the Indiana Pacers, also wore No. 31 and Thompson admired his ability to make winners and his competitive mindset.
Thompson has stated that he modeled his game around Miller, focusing on space on the court and the importance of not being afraid to take big shots. He’s even set out to surpass Miller in 3-pointers made during his career.
Thompson currently sits sixth all-time with 2,481 three-pointers, while Miller ranks fifth with 2,560. To surpass Miller,Thompson needs only 80 3-pointers this season, a goal that seems achievable unless he suffers an injury.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.