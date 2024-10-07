Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Bronny shares thoughts about sharing the court with father LeBron

LeBron James and Bronny James first shared the court on the Los Angeles Lakers preseason match vs the Phoenix Suns, and the rookie shared his impressions.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

By Dante Gonzalez

History was made Sunday night as LeBron James finally shared the court with his son, Bronny James. After the Los Angeles Lakers’ second NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, the rookie, who celebrated his birthday, reflected on the momentous occasion.

Bronny took the floor in the second quarter with four minutes remaining, marking the first time the father-son duo played together. While LeBron did not participate in the second half, he and Bronny were able to share the court for a few minutes.

Much was anticipated about their on-court chemistry, but Bronny admitted that the family connection was hard to overlook. When asked about how he views LeBron during games, the rookie said: “I’m always thinking about, ‘That’s my Dad’ because that’s literally my dad. When I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all I’m thinking at that point.”

Advertisement

Lakers head coach JJ Redick helped ease any nerves by informing both Jameses that they would play together earlier in the day. “JJ told us we’re going to play together early in the day, so I was pretty excited for that. But I just got out there and felt like a normal game with my teammates, nothing else,” Bronny admitted.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Advertisement

Bronny also took a moment to commend Redick’s approach to coaching in his first season at the helm: (JJ) has been really encouraging, specially for the younger guys, like myself. Just just trying to push us into something that down the road we can contribute to the team.”

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant gets real on playing against Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny

see also

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant gets real on playing against Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny

James’ family reaction

The James family had plenty to say about the special moment of father and son sharing the court. For LeBron, playing alongside Bronny in a preseason game—on his son’s 20th birthday, no less—was particularly meaningful.

Advertisement

For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on…your son, it’s one of the greatest things you could ever hope for or wish for.” LeBron heartfeltly said in an interview with Swish Cultures.

Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, also shared her thoughts on the moment through a heartfelt message on Instagram: “I’ve watched A LOT of basketball… This is so special!!” she wrote, capturing the pride and joy of the occasion.

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt
College Football

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce takes more distance from Davante Adams' future
NFL

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce takes more distance from Davante Adams' future

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo