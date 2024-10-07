NBA News: Lakers' Bronny shares thoughts about sharing the court with father LeBron

LeBron James and Bronny James first shared the court on the Los Angeles Lakers preseason match vs the Phoenix Suns, and the rookie shared his impressions.

History was made Sunday night as LeBron James finally shared the court with his son, Bronny James. After the Los Angeles Lakers’ second NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, the rookie, who celebrated his birthday, reflected on the momentous occasion.

Bronny took the floor in the second quarter with four minutes remaining, marking the first time the father-son duo played together. While LeBron did not participate in the second half, he and Bronny were able to share the court for a few minutes.

Much was anticipated about their on-court chemistry, but Bronny admitted that the family connection was hard to overlook. When asked about how he views LeBron during games, the rookie said: “I’m always thinking about, ‘That’s my Dad’ because that’s literally my dad. When I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all I’m thinking at that point.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick helped ease any nerves by informing both Jameses that they would play together earlier in the day. “JJ told us we’re going to play together early in the day, so I was pretty excited for that. But I just got out there and felt like a normal game with my teammates, nothing else,” Bronny admitted.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Bronny also took a moment to commend Redick’s approach to coaching in his first season at the helm: (JJ) has been really encouraging, specially for the younger guys, like myself. Just just trying to push us into something that down the road we can contribute to the team.”

James’ family reaction

The James family had plenty to say about the special moment of father and son sharing the court. For LeBron, playing alongside Bronny in a preseason game—on his son’s 20th birthday, no less—was particularly meaningful.

“For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on…your son, it’s one of the greatest things you could ever hope for or wish for.” LeBron heartfeltly said in an interview with Swish Cultures.

Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, also shared her thoughts on the moment through a heartfelt message on Instagram: “I’ve watched A LOT of basketball… This is so special!!” she wrote, capturing the pride and joy of the occasion.

