Buffaloes' Deion Sanders makes sincere admission on watching Lebron, Bronny James

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a sincere admission after watching LeBron James and son Bronny's NBA 2024 preseason debut.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Preseason debut. Star LeBron James and, his son, Bronny took to the court together for the first time and Coach Prime made an honest admission about the father-son duo.

Sanders coaches his sons Shilo and Shedeur at the University of Colorado and along them is looking to take the Buffaloes into the college football playoffs. Colorado currently holds a 4-1 record in the Big 12 conference and was on a bye week for this past weekend.

On Sunday, Bronny James and LeBron made their first joint appearance on a Lakers uniform during the loss 114-118 to the Phoenix Suns. The father-son duo’s debut made waves all over sports. Deion Sanders caught on to the action and made a sincere admission on the subject.

I’m COMING Back to play with my sons too! This is HISTORICAL! Give this man his FLOWERS NOW! This speaks to Fatherhood, Excellence & Longevity.,Sanders posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Colorado head coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders watches during a warm up before an NCAA, College League, USA college football game between the UCLA and the Colorado

Although Sanders’ comments shouldn’t be taken literally, they do reflect the Buffaloes coach’s thoughts and the influence his family has on his career. With Shedeur and Shilo likely leaving Boulder, Colorado after this season, it remains uncertain whether Deion will eventually follow them into the NFL.

Colorado return to action

The Buffaloes are on the brink of making the AP Top-25 rankings. A win on October 12th against the Kansas State Wildcats would certainly put Colorado on the select NCAA list. The Buffs will host the No.18 Wildcats at Folsom Field on a crucial game in the Big 12.

Colorado’s playoff aspirations will be on the line in their next matchup, as will Travis Hunter’s Heisman candidacy. The stellar two-way player has some ground to make up after the Buffaloes’ bye week, especially with Ashton Jeanty delivering another sensational performance.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

