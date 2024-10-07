Trending topics:
Stephen A. Smith 'disgusted' with the haters of LeBron and Bronny James

Stephen A. Smith slams fans who are bashing LA Lakers father-and-son duo LeBron and Bronny James.

Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)
By Kelvin Loyola

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith voiced his opinions on the criticism surrounding LeBron James and his son Bronny playing together for the Lakers. Stephen A. Smith is one to always speak his mind, and the ESPN analyst is not having it with all the hate messages LA Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny have been getting from the haters of the father-and-son duo.

On ESPN’s First Take, Smith was not happy at all with some of the things said and written about LeBron and Bronny James during a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron had 19 points in the game against the Suns, while Bronny had two rebounds.

Many on social media and pundits have bashed that Bronny is only in the NBA because of his father and that his college career was not good at all to justify being on a team like the Lakers. Stephen A. Smith had something to say to those people.

Stephen A. Smith on the haters of LeBron and Bronny James

“I’ve been very disgusted at the cynics out there who’ve gotten at LeBron [James] about this… He’s earned the right to facilitate [Bronny] being a teammate of his [on the Lakers]… If it was somebody else, we wouldn’t be saying it,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Bronny James is considered an impressive guard prospect, standing at 6’3″ and weighing 190 lbs. Bronny makes smart decisions on the court and effectively reads defenses. However, Bronny still has areas to improve. Consistency in his shooting and finishing under pressure needs attention, as does adding more physicality to his game to help him compete against stronger defenders.

While he possesses good speed, increasing his explosiveness could enhance his finishing ability. As he continues to develop, focusing on refining his decision-making and building strength will be crucial in maximizing his potential as he transitions to the collegiate level into the NBA.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

