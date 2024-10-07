Stephen A. Smith 'disgusted' with the haters of LeBron and Bronny James

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith voiced his opinions on the criticism surrounding LeBron James and his son Bronny playing together for the Lakers. Stephen A. Smith is one to always speak his mind, and the ESPN analyst is not having it with all the hate messages LA Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny have been getting from the haters of the father-and-son duo.

On ESPN’s First Take, Smith was not happy at all with some of the things said and written about LeBron and Bronny James during a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron had 19 points in the game against the Suns, while Bronny had two rebounds.

Many on social media and pundits have bashed that Bronny is only in the NBA because of his father and that his college career was not good at all to justify being on a team like the Lakers. Stephen A. Smith had something to say to those people.

Stephen A. Smith on the haters of LeBron and Bronny James

“I’ve been very disgusted at the cynics out there who’ve gotten at LeBron [James] about this… He’s earned the right to facilitate [Bronny] being a teammate of his [on the Lakers]… If it was somebody else, we wouldn’t be saying it,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Bronny James is considered an impressive guard prospect, standing at 6’3″ and weighing 190 lbs. Bronny makes smart decisions on the court and effectively reads defenses. However, Bronny still has areas to improve. Consistency in his shooting and finishing under pressure needs attention, as does adding more physicality to his game to help him compete against stronger defenders.

While he possesses good speed, increasing his explosiveness could enhance his finishing ability. As he continues to develop, focusing on refining his decision-making and building strength will be crucial in maximizing his potential as he transitions to the collegiate level into the NBA.