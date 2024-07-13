Bronny James might have realized that he is not ready to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

Bronny James is living a very tough moment with the Los Angeles Lakers. After being drafted with the No.55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the pressure seems to be taking a toll in the young prospect.

So far, Bronny has played three games for the Lakers including his recent debut in the Summer League against the Houston Rockets. The situation is worrying averaging 5 points and posting 23% in field goal attempts.

As a consequence, the dream of playing alongside LeBron James might have to wait. With these kind of stats, logic dictates Bronny doesn’t deserve a spot in the final roster.

Is Bronny James ready for the NBA?

Well, that’s the constant question Bronny James has to answer in each press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s important to remember that, during the last few weeks, many experts and fans have criticized Bronny by saying the rookie didn’t have the level to be a second-round pick.

Dane Johnson, coach of the Lakers’ affiliate in G League, explained if Bronny is headed there. “I don’t know about that yet. So, I can’t really comment on that. I think all these guys are going to be in the G League at some point, the draftees He’s going to have a long career. This is just the beginning. We’ve got a long way to go.”

After the loss with the Rockets, one reporter asked him what happens if he ends up in the G League. “I’m just looking forward to any basketball. It doesn’t matter what level I’m playing.”

What is the G League?

The G League is the official minor league of the NBA. If we compare it to MLB, we will be talking about Triple A in Minor League Baseball. Through affiliate teams all over the country, NBA franchises prepare players and coaches to eventually call them up for the big stage.

So, if Bronny James isn’t ready for the NBA, the South Bay Lakers will be the destination to develop him as a prospect. Since Bronny’s name was called in the 2024 Draft, this looked like the path to follow and, in a unique day of the NBA season, he might be called up for that special moment on the court with his father LeBron James.