NBA legend explains why Lakers should send LeBron James' son Bronny to the G League

Following recent games where Bronny James remained on the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, an NBA legend shared his thoughts on LeBron James’s son making an appearance in the G League.

As the NBA G League season approaches, excitement builds for its November 9 start, when top rookies will compete for a chance to secure spots on NBA rosters. Among the players to watch, according to NBA legend Charles Barkley, is LeBron James‘ son, Bronny James. After making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny is set to gain more playing experience with the Lakers’ G League affiliate.

Bronny scored his first two points in an NBA regular-season game but has seen limited action, averaging only 2.7 minutes over three appearances with the Lakers. Now, with the G League opportunity ahead, he hopes to showcase his skills and prepare for a potential future role with the Lakers.

Barkley recently shared his perspective on Bronny’s development in The Dan Patrick Show, emphasizing the importance of playing time in the G League: “I think he needs to go to the G League so he can get better as a basketball player. He’s not going to improve sitting on the bench… He needs to play basketball,” Barkley stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barkley continued, “The only way you get better at playing any sport is by actually playing. It’s a great story for LeBron, but Bronny needs the G League experience to grow as a basketball player.” Barkley’s comments add to the growing discussion around Bronny’s potential impact and development as a future contributor to the Lakers.

Charles Barkley looks on prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas,

Advertisement

Barkley’s take on Bronny’s path in the G League

Beyond simply gaining playing experience, Barkley addressed the unique circumstances Bronny faces as LeBron’s son: “Firstly, I’m glad he’s healthy after everything with his heart. He hasn’t played much basketball in the past year, so he’s got to get back in rhythm.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Cavaliers fans react as Lakers' Bronny James scores his first two points in the league

Barkley added, “He doesn’t have a defined position yet—he’s a tweener—but he needs time to figure that out. And again, the only way you get better is by playing.”

Advertisement

During his college career at USC, Bronny appeared in 25 games, where he posted modest numbers, averaging 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 points, and 2.1 steals per game, showing flashes of potential while adjusting to the college level.

Magic Johnson’s optimism for Bronny’s future

NBA legend Magic Johnson also weighed in on Bronny’s prospects but with a different perspective. Johnson shared his optimism, stating, “Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player!” He later wrote on X, “He has qualities you simply can’t teach—high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While opinions on Bronny’s path differ, he eagerly awaits his chance to develop in the G League and work toward his ultimate goal of playing alongside his father in the NBA. Until then, he will compete against other rookies aspiring to make their mark in the world’s most elite basketball league.