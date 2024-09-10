Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers hire new coach to develop Bronny James in G League

Los Angeles Lakers hire a coach to help Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
© Monica Schipper/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

By Gianni Taina

After last season’s disappointing early exit in the first round of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham and hire JJ Redick as his replacement.

However, the coaching changes didn’t stop there. The Lakers also made a key move in their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where Bronny James is expected to spend much of the upcoming season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Zach Guthrie as the coach of the franchise’s G League affiliate in South Bay.” Guthrie is no stranger to the NBA, having served as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.

Now, he’s set to take charge of the Lakers’ G League team, focusing on the development of young talent—including Bronny James, who is likely to spend significant time honing his skills in the G League before potentially joining the NBA full-time.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on the Houston Rockets in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on the Houston Rockets in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Lakers’ plan for Bronny James

Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers’ plan for Bronny James is to have him debut alongside his father, LeBron James, in the NBA before transitioning to the G League for further development.

“The expectation is that, like most 19-year-olds drafted in the second round, Bronny will primarily play in the G League,” Wojnarowski explained. This approach allows Bronny to grow at a steady pace while also creating a historic opportunity for him to share the court with his father.

Though the Lakers haven’t officially confirmed this strategy, it seems to align with the team’s developmental plan for the younger James, setting the stage for a unique father-son dynamic in the upcoming season.

LeBron excited to play alongside Bronny James

As LeBron inches closer to a historic milestone—playing alongside his son—the excitement is building. The Lakers are on the verge of making NBA history by featuring both LeBron and Bronny on the same court at Crypto.com Arena.

In an episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his anticipation for the moment. “I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said via X (formerly Twitter). “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool’”.

