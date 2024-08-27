Trending topics:
NBA News: Former NBA champion defends Lakers' decision to draft LeBron James' son Bronny

Former NBA champion with the Houston Rockets has recently come forward to defend the Los Angeles Lakers’ choice to draft Bronny James.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game
Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the second round, setting the stage for LeBron James to fulfill his dream of playing alongside his son. This historic selection paves the way for the first father-son duo ever to play together in the NBA.

However, the decision quickly ignited debate among fans and analysts. Critics argued that Bronny was picked due to nepotism, influenced by his father’s legendary status, and that the Lakers may have overlooked more talented prospects.

Despite the intense scrutiny Bronny, as a second-round pick, shouldn’t be expected to carry the same immediate expectations as a first-round selection. Former Houston Rockets champion and NBA analyst Kenny Smith echoed this sentiment, stressing that the Lakers are giving Bronny time to develop at his own pace.

Kenny Smith defends Lakers’ draft

Kenny Smith believes that Bronny was deserving of his draft position, emphasizing that the Lakers are looking at the long-term potential: “I think as the 55th pick, he deserved that,” Smith told DJ Siddiqi of Responsible Gambling.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Dane Goodwin #33 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of a 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Dane Goodwin #33 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of a 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center

Smith elaborated further: “When you’re in that second round, we’re waiting on you, we’re waiting for you to develop. That’s what that really means. Bronny was a McDonald’s All-American, one of the top guards in his class as a freshman. The Lakers are waiting for him to grow into his potential. The same thing applies to Isaiah Collier, who played with him at USC and was drafted in the first round. Collier didn’t have a standout year at USC, but both he and Bronny are players the league is waiting on to blossom.”

Smith’s defense highlights the patience required in player development, especially for second-round picks, as the Lakers and the NBA community anticipate Bronny James’ future impact on the court.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

