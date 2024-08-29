Trending topics:
Bronny James inspires son of another legend to pursue NBA career

LeBron James' son Bronny is inspiring other players to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the NBA after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a teammate scored and was fouled on the shot against the Miami Heat during the second half of the 2024 California Classic at Chase Center on July 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony, the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, share a bond that goes beyond their parents’ friendship. Both are young basketball prodigies who attract a lot of attention as they begin their respective journeys.

James, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, has been in the headlines throughout the offseason. Anthony has also turned heads with his impressive performances in various leagues.

James’ path to the NBA was not without challenges. A congenital heart defect forced him to miss games during his freshman year at USC, and adjusting to the Trojans’ system took time. Despite these setbacks, James remained determined and declared for the draft, eventually being selected by the Lakers.

In an interview with Scoop B, Kiyan Anthony expressed his excitement about the Lakers’ selection of James. “It’s definitely really cool. It just shows that anybody can do it,” Anthony said. “I’m coming up next, and I can do it. I’m definitely happy for him and definitely congratulated him.”

Bronny James’ journey to the NBA

The Lakers organization has expressed unwavering support for Bronny James, believing in his potential to make a significant impact. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently shared her excitement for the rookie, highlighting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

Kiyan Anthony and the challenge of reaching the NBA

Meanwhile, Anthony, a top-50 recruit in the class of 2025, is narrowing down his college options to USC, Rutgers, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, and Syracuse. He is expected to make his decision by the end of autumn.

