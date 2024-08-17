Trending topics:
LeBron James delivers a powerful reflection on being named MVP of the Paris 2024 Olympics

MVP of the Paris 2024 Olympics, LeBron James, shares a unique reflection on his selection.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
LeBron James #6 of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Matías Persuh

Several days have passed since the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, and Team USA‘s gold medal victory in basketball was one of the most anticipated triumphs. LeBron James was finally named MVP of the tournament, and The King has shared his final reflections on the honor.

In a roster filled with star power like never before, it was challenging to predict LeBron’s role in the team coached by Steve Kerr. However, as the games progressed, it became clear that his leadership, both on and off the court, would be crucial for the team’s ultimate success.

His selection as MVP of the tournament, though some argued it should have been shared with Stephen Curry, was undoubtedly bolstered by his final statistics. LeBron finished as the leader in rebounds, assists, and steals, while also ranking as the team’s second-leading scorer.

Throughout his career, James has won almost everything, leading some to believe that his MVP award might seem less significant. However, for the Akron native, it was far from just another accolade.

LeBron James playing for Team USA

LeBron James of USA during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and South Sudan at The O2 Arena on July 20, 2024 in London, England.

While there wasn’t a single game where James stood out significantly more than his teammates, his consistency throughout the tournament earned him the MVP award. In the final against France, he capped off his performance with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry help Team USA get even more recognition after Olympic gold medal

see also

LeBron James, Stephen Curry help Team USA get even more recognition after Olympic gold medal

LeBron James thoughts on being named MVP

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the Los Angeles Lakers star and former champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat expressed great humility about being named the best player of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It’s an honor. I don’t know who the voting committee, or whatever the case may be, but super-humbled that they even voted for me,” James states. “But it came with us winning gold and that’s what’s more important for me. It’s pretty cool …”

True to form, one of the greatest players in basketball history not only expressed gratitude for the award but also acknowledged the effort of all his teammates in achieving the ultimate goal of winning the gold medal.

LeBron James Training with USA

LeBron James of Team United States reacts during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France.

LeBron was also included in the FIBA All-Star Five

It was expected that, in addition to being named MVP of the tournament, LeBron James would also be selected to the FIBA All-Tournament Team. This recognition was shared with his compatriot Stephen Curry.

The final lineup was completed by Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, Serbian Nikola Jokic, and one of the tournament’s surprises, German Dennis Schroeder.

