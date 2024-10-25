NBA News: Mavs Coach Jason Kidd highlights rising star’s impact in season opener vs. Spurs

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd praises a rising star for his pivotal role in the win over the San Antonio Spurs in NBA season opener.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised the rising star for his crucial role in the team’s 120-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA season opener. The player’s contribution was especially valuable, providing an offensive spark that helped ignite the Mavericks.

Jaden Hardy delivered an excellent performance, scoring 11 points and 3-6 shooting from the field. His energy and ability to find his teammates were instrumental in jump-starting the Mavericks’ offense, which had gotten off to a slow start.

Jason Kidd highlighted Hardy’s importance to the team’s dynamic: “I thought Hardy was a big plus for us in that first half,” Kidd said after the game. “I thought he got everybody to kind of settle down because we couldn’t see a three go in the hoop until he started to make some for us… I thought that became contagious. His energy, his playmaking—as we’ve talked about in preseason—his ability to find the open guy, I thought he did that well tonight, too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think he’s comfortable with his role… The sky’s the limit for him in terms of growth, as you’ve seen over the last three years… He’s doing everything we’ve asked on both ends, and with the new deal, I think he’s comfortable. But I thought he was crucial in that first half, helping to get our offense going.”

HJaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hardy’s future with the Mavs

Hardy has shown significant growth in recent seasons and appears ready to take a leap forward in his career. With a new contract under his belt, Hardy feels more comfortable and confident in his role within the team.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd criticizes Luka Doncic as part of strategy for success

He has demonstrated the potential to become a major player in the NBA. If he continues to progress and develop his game, he could become a key piece for the Mavericks in the coming years.