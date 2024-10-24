NBA News: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd criticizes Luka Doncic as part of strategy for success

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has revealed how his criticism of star player Luka Doncic plays a crucial role in maintaining the team's competitive edge in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the NBA’s most formidable teams right now. Last season, they made a deep playoff run, reaching the Finals, where they fell to the Boston Celtics in five games. And they got off to a great start this season, with a 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs. While Luka Doncic‘s on-court contributions have been instrumental, head coach Jason Kidd has found a way to maximize his impact off the court as well.

In an interview with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Kidd shared that, on multiple occasions, his critiques of Doncic have been used as a teaching tool for the rest of the team. “Sometimes you have to do it because it’s not about him, it’s about the others,” Kidd explained.

“You have to use him as the example,” Kidd noted, stressing the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with your star player. He added that it’s crucial to demonstrate to the rest of the team that the coach holds the ultimate authority; otherwise, “everything else goes sideways.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doncic isn’t the only star

Jason Kidd’s responsibility is significant, as he is tasked with coaching two of the NBA’s top talents: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving . This dynamic raises expectations for the Dallas Mavericks and demands results.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“There’s only two or three coaches in the league that have the cachet and personality to be able to coach Luka and Kyrie at the same time and have no problems,” Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley told ESPN, underscoring Kidd’s importance in handling such high-profile players.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Tracy McGrady makes bold championship prediction for Luka Doncic and the Mavs

The Mavs under Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd took over as head coach of the Mavericks during the 2021 offseason following the departure of Rick Carlisle. In his debut season, Kidd led the team to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost 4-1 to the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

His second year was more challenging, as the Mavericks missed the playoffs despite the midseason acquisition of Kyrie Irving. Kidd faced criticism for the team’s struggles, but he rebounded in his third season. The Mavericks won the Western Conference after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, though they ultimately fell to the Celtics in five games in the Finals. Nevertheless, the team’s success, and Kidd’s leadership, remain undisputed. In this new season the Mavericks are ready to compete until the end once again.