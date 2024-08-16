NBA News: Lakers Hall of Fame member defends LeBron James, Bronny James after nepotism criticism

A Lakers Hall of Fame legend has come to the defense of LeBron James and his son Bronny following accusations of nepotism after the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines by selecting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft, setting the stage for a historic father-son duo as he joined his father, LeBron James, on the Lakers roster.

However, the move sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether the Lakers’ decision was influenced by LeBron’s status rather than Bronny’s talent.

Lakers icon and Hall of Famer Michael Cooper weighed in on the controversy, dismissing the notion that nepotism played a role in the Lakers’ selection of Bronny. “When you’re as great as LeBron, people will always try to find something to criticize, but this isn’t about nepotism,” Cooper told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Scoop B Radio. “This is about drafting a young player who can genuinely contribute to the Lakers’ future—and it just so happens his last name is James.”

Cooper continued, “LeBron has given so much to the game of basketball, and now he has the opportunity to be the first player to ever share the court with his son. Why not make that history in a Lakers uniform?”

Lakers to retire Michael Cooper’s jersey

On January 13, the Lakers will celebrate Michael Cooper, the newest member of the Hall of Fame, by retiring his No. 21 jersey. Cooper’s jersey will join the ranks of other Lakers legends in the rafters.

A key figure in Lakers history, Cooper was named to the NBA All-Defensive Teams eight times, including five first-team selections, and earned the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987. A third-round pick in 1978, Cooper spent his entire 12-year career with the Lakers, playing a crucial role in five championship teams.