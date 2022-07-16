The Los Angeles Lakers have been relatively quiet this offseason, but owner Jeanie Buss is confident they'll get some deals done soon.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of minor moves at the beginning of the offseason. They got younger and more athletic, and they're expected to be better with a fully-healthy Anthony Davis.

Nonetheless, as good as their core is, it still feels like they need to make more additions if they want to keep up in the wild Western Conference. Naturally, their salary cap situation makes that an uphill battle.

Still, the Lakers are far from done making moves. Recently, GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss affirmed that they're still actively trying to improve the roster to bounce back from last season's disappointment.

NBA News: Jeanie Buss Says They'll Make Mor Roster Moves Soon

"We still have work to do," Buss told NBA.com. "We're not done. Until training camp starts, we're not going to rest until we're satisfied that we have the best chance for success. We have to fill out a roster. So I think that Rob knows that every opportunity we can get to improve our team, he has to look at it. Those are the kind of moves that we're going to make because we want to be back in the playoffs and contending for a title."

A Trade For Kyrie Irving Would Lock LeBron James Up As Well

The word around the league is that the Lakers are eagerly trying to trade Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving. According to Marc Stein, that would also assure that LeBron James signs a contract extension:

"This is more reminder than reporting: LeBron becomes eligible for a two-year contract extension in the $100 million range on Aug. 4. That's less than a month away and those talks could (stress: could) be influenced by the state of the Lakers' roster (or inject the Irving pursuit with some fresh urgency)," Stein wrote.

The Nets are reportedly asking for multiple first-round picks in any Kyrie Irving trade. The Lakers, on the other hand, want to get the deal done with players only, so it could be a while before there's any real traction.