NFL News: New Orleans Saints make final decision regarding Dennis Allen after loss to Panthers

Following the loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the NFL, the future of the New Orleans Saints and Dennis Allen is no longer in question.

The news hit the Louisiana franchise hard when it was revealed that the now former head coach was fired following another loss this season. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news through his X account (formerly Twitter) @RapSheet.

“The #Saints have fired coach Dennis Allen after a humbling loss to the #Panthers, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport stated. “Saints assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be the new interim coach, source said.”

In this way, Dennis Allen’s season comes to a close after struggling for nine weeks. With only two victories and seven losses, it was the catalyst for the Saints and the coach to part ways.

head coach Dennis Allen of New Orleans Saints

Allen and his poor results with the Saints

Allen’s final exit from the Saints may come as a surprise to some and not to others. The latest defeat at the hands of the Panthers delivered the final blow that led to the coach leaving his position with the New Orleans franchise.

The HC was in his third season leading the team, yet he failed to reach the playoffs in any of them. Over a total of 43 games, the Saints under his leadership managed to win 18 times while suffering 25 losses.

With Allen’s departure from the team, the Saints must seriously consider their path moving forward, as another season outside the playoffs is likely. Changes are necessary for next year if they hope to have serious aspirations for a championship.

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

What’s next for the Saints without Allen?

With Allen’s departure from the head coaching position now confirmed, here are the upcoming challenges facing the New Orleans Saints, with Darren Rizzi stepping in as one of the interim coaches.

vs Atlanta Falcons, November 10th

vs Cleveland Browns, November 17th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 1st

vs New York Giants, December 8th

vs Washington Commanders, December 15th