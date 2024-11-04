NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd sends clear message to Klay Thompson on reaching milestone

Following their victory over the Magic, the Dallas Mavericks are also celebrating a milestone achieved by Klay Thompson. Head coach Jason Kidd shared a message for Thompson after Game 6 in the NBA regular season.

Dallas Mavericks fans have plenty to celebrate as the team secured another victory over the Magic, moving them up in the NBA Western Conference standings, surpassing the Lakers. While fans celebrated the win, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd took a moment to recognize Klay Thompson, who reached a significant career milestone during the game.

With a solid performance against the Magic, Thompson achieved a major career mark by becoming one of the few players to reach 2,500 career three-pointers. He hit one three-pointer during Game 6 in the NBA regular season, just enough to achieve the milestone.

After the game, Kidd addressed the media with a message for Thompson: “Klay is one of the best shooters of all time. Congrats to him, and we’re going to need about 700 more (laughs).”

Thompson also contributed with four field goals, shooting at a 40% efficiency, and added five rebounds and four assists, showcasing his value to the team. He just scored one three-pointer out of 5, that was enough to achieve the milestone.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Kidd’s thoughts on Thompson’s impact with the Mavs

In acknowledging Thompson’s milestone, Kidd emphasized the player’s dedication and impact: “His work ethic and professionalism are at the highest level. Achieving something like this isn’t easy, even if he makes it look that way. It’s a big-time accomplishment for a future Hall of Famer, and we’re going to need more of those threes.”

Thompson has been instrumental in Kidd’s strategy to open the NBA regular season for the Mavericks. In his 29.3 minutes per game, he’s averaging 14.5 points and has been a consistent threat from beyond the arc.

Kidd highlights other standouts against the Magic

Kidd didn’t only praise Thompson’s performance; he also highlighted the efforts of Gatford and Lively: “They responded positively. Gat was good and D-Live had a double-double. Just looking at our center is not saying if they don’t play well, we can win, but they are a big part of our team offensively and defensively.”

The Mavericks now turn their focus to their upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Monday. Kidd is counting on key players like Thompson, Lively, and Luka Doncic tokeep the team competitive as they aim for a playoff spot.

