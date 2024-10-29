NBA News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis reportedly recover key player for Lakers rotation

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to regain a key rotation player, providing crucial support for LeBron James and Anthony Davis throughout the NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on Monday against the Phoenix Suns . With LeBron James underperforming, Anthony Davis struggled to carry the team alone. However, with an upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers , the Lakers are reportedly regaining a key player in their rotation .

After being sidelined for over a year due to a blood clot diagnosed in April 2023, center Christian Koloko is set to return. NBA Insider Shams Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Lakers 7-footer Christian Koloko has been medically cleared by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel, sources tell ESPN.”

Shams Charania’s post on X about Christian Koloko’s situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is welcome news for head coach JJ Redick, who has faced challenges finding consistent production off the bench, aside from sporadic contributions from Dalton Knetch. Koloko’s presence will provide much-needed depth and offer a defensive boost alongside Davis.

Coach Redick has been conservative with rotation minutes early in the season; apart from the starting five (LeBron, AD, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves), only Gabe Vincent has averages more than 17 minutes per game (17.5).

Advertisement

Christian Koloko #35 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Advertisement

Koloko’s last season

Koloko was selected as the 33rd pick by the Toronto Raptors, appearing in 58 games and averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks during the 2022-23 season. In April 2023, he was sidelined after being diagnosed with respiratory issues, later identified as a serious blood clot that put his career at risk.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly set to play alongside LeBron against the Cavaliers

When will Koloko play for the Lakers?

Though cleared for play, Koloko’s return to the court will likely require some time. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed to ESPN that the center will begin full basketball activities this week.

While no official return date has been set, Koloko is expected to join the South Bay Lakers’ G League training camp for a conditioning period before potentially joining the main roster.

Advertisement