Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly set to play alongside LeBron against the Cavaliers

According to reports, Bronny James could suit up alongside LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers' next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, October 30, aiming for their first win on a five-game road trip. Reports indicate that Bronny James may rejoin his father, NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, on the court in this highly anticipated matchup.

Bronny and LeBron already made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in a league game together, doing so in the Lakers’ season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, however, Bronny has been sidelined, missing three straight games.

According to ClutchPointsAnthony Irwin, Bronny is set to further develop his skills with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, where the season kicks off on November 9. However, all signs point to him getting more minutes with the Lakers against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The South Bay Lakers tip off their season Nov. 9, and sources confirm reports that Bronny will be there for that and spend the bulk of this season focusing on growing his game,” Irwin reported. “Sources have indicated the likelihood is pretty high that he’ll play alongside his father in Cleveland,” he added.

Bronny James’ stats so far

To date, Bronny has logged only three minutes in the NBA, during the season opener against the Timberwolves, recording one rebound and missing two field-goal attempts, including one from three-point range.

However, Bronny saw more significant action in the Summer League and preseason. In preseason, he played six games, scoring a total of 25 points, along with 10 rebounds and 2 assists, with his best performance coming against the Golden State Warriors, where he posted 17 points.

LeBron James on facing the Cavaliers

LeBron James, meanwhile, looks forward to the matchup against his former team, which has started the season strong with a 4-0 record.

It’s always tough playing these first East Coast games on the road trip,” LeBron said of the Cavaliers. “We know what they’ve been able to do over the last couple of years, and it looks like they’ve picked it up even more from last year. They’re playing good ball.”

