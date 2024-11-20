NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes bold admission on Dalton Knecht's relevance in the team

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to six games, and a rising star has emerged in Dalton Knecht. The young player has quickly become one to watch during the NBA regular season. After the game, Anthony Davis shared insights about Knecht’s.

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning ways in the NBA regular season, extending their streak to six consecutive victories. Among the standout performers is rookie Dalton Knecht, who has quickly emerged as a pivotal player for the team. His exceptional showing in the NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz even prompted Anthony Davis to acknowledge his growing importance.

The 23-year-old guard, who joined the Lakers after a stellar college career at Tennessee, has been electrifying fans with his decisive play. Scoring in double digits in the last two games, Knecht has proven to be a key contributor and a player to watch as the season unfolds.

Davis didn’t hold back in his admiration for the rookie’s performance. “He’s a real shooter, for sure. He’s the best shooter on the team. I’m giving my crown away,” Davis told the media, offering a strong vote of confidence. Knecht’s contributions during the NBA Cup group stage game last Tuesday were instrumental in the Lakers’ success.

With four starts already under his belt, Knecht has caught the attention of JJ Redick. A former sharpshooter himself, Redick sees immense potential in the rookie to help the Lakers achieve their goals this season. Despite an early-season slump that included a four-game losing streak, the Lakers have rebounded impressively, boasting a 10-4 league record and an undefeated start (2-0) in the NBA Cup.

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to Dalton Knecht #4, who shot nine three pointers and scored 37 points, during a 124-118 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

JJ Redick on Knecht’s breakout performance

The Lakers’ improved form has been bolstered by Knecht’s impact, and Redick didn’t shy away from praising the rookie after his standout game against the Jazz. “They [the Jazz] tried to run a zone, and we exploited it. That was all D’Lo [D’Angelo Russell]. During a free throw, we talked about getting Knecht the ball in the right spot, and he delivered,” Redick shared.

He continued, “As a shooter myself, it’s fun to watch someone who can get hot like that. Dalton’s confidence is growing with every game.” With the support of veterans like Russell, Davis, and LeBron James, Knecht is integrating seamlessly into the squad.

LeBron James reflects on Knecht’s critics

LeBron James, who scouted Knecht during his college days at Tennessee, has been a vocal supporter of the rookie. However, his early praise wasn’t without controversy, as critics questioned his assessment last year.

“I don’t know. The same stuff I said last year,” LeBron remarked after the win. “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar. They say I lie about everything. So what am I now? I’ve been said it,“ he added, addressing the skepticism surrounding his earlier comments about Knecht.

A star in the making: Knecht dominates against Jazz

In the game against the Jazz, Knecht played a team-high 38 minutes, showcasing his full arsenal of skills. He dropped an incredible 37 points, shooting 12-of-16 from the field, including 9-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. His performance has solidified his place as one of the most impressive rookies in the league so far.