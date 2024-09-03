Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James makes huge statement about playing alongside Bronny

LeBron and Bronny James are on the verge of making history as the first father and son to share an NBA roster. Los Angeles Lakers star makes big statement about this.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Matías Persuh

The upcoming NBA season will feature a unique and historic element never seen before: a father and son playing together on the same team. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make this groundbreaking moment a reality, as they anticipate seeing LeBron James and Bronny James sharing the court at Crypto.com Arena.

In light of this unique and likely unprecedented situation, LeBron James himself has shared his thoughts on what it would mean to play alongside his son, Bronny, if head coach JJ Redick decides to make it happen.

James revealed his excitement to play with Bronny on an episode of The Shop, via X (formerly Twitter): I am so excited for training camp. I mean, having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor with him. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back out of my whole career like, (expletive), this is really cool,’” James shared.

The prospect of LeBron and Bronny James playing together soon underscores a shift in focus away from LeBron’s individual spotlight. This unique opportunity allows The King to enjoy the journey more fully and concentrate on other aspects of his life and career.

LeBron James Bronny James

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

I haven’t been able to do it for myself, and maybe because I’ve been trying to climb this mountain. I’m so in the moment, like my whole career, that I pray and hope that me being with my son will finally give me the opportunity to just like pull back and look at it from a different lens,” James added.

Advertisement

Main goal for the upcoming NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a process to regain their former competitiveness. The championship they won in 2020, during the pandemic and the Orlando bubble, now feels like a distant memory for the team’s fans. Adding to the challenge, their arch-rival, the Boston Celtics, has since surpassed them with an additional title, intensifying the Lakers’ drive to return to the top.

As the training camp approaches, several potential names are being considered to reinforce the roster. However, under the guidance of head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers will once again look to their primary stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to lead the team.

Advertisement
Anthony Davis LeBron James

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers slap hands after Davis scored against the New Orleans Pelicans off an alley-oop pass from James in the second half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 133-89.

James and his legacy despite basketball

In addition to being one of the greatest basketball players in history, LeBron James is determined to be remembered for his contributions outside of sports. He aspires to leave a lasting legacy not only through his achievements on the court but also through his impactful activities and endeavors off the court.

Advertisement

In statements made on Uninterrupted’s The Shop, LeBron James expressed: “From time to time, I do think about how do I want to be remembered, and I hope that it’s not just the game of basketball. You know, I feel like if it’s just the game of basketball, that people talk about me in the sense of I think I’ve kind of failed my mission.”

So the things that I do in my community, the way myself and Savannah raised our kids, my relationship with my single parent mother, my friendship with my guys, bringing up my people from my hometown. If those conversations don’t hit the barbershop, if they don’t hit forums or whatever the case may be, then I feel like my mission wasn’t completed. And I’m not done, I’m old (expletive) in basketball terms, but I’m super young in life.”, The King concluded.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Peyton Manning makes public Arch's feelings on sitting behind Quinn Ewers in Texas
Sports

Peyton Manning makes public Arch's feelings on sitting behind Quinn Ewers in Texas

Father of NBA star reveals his son almost joins LeBron James at Lakers
NBA

Father of NBA star reveals his son almost joins LeBron James at Lakers

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt message to Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez retiring from Uruguay
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt message to Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez retiring from Uruguay

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell makes something clear to Jared Goff ahead of 2024 season
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell makes something clear to Jared Goff ahead of 2024 season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo